Valuable Visit

Mr. Yospong Guptaputra, Deputy Director General of the Department of Alternative Energy Development and Efficiency (DEDE) recently led board of DEDE directors and mass media members to Star Microelectronics (Thailand) Public Company Limited, the winner of Thailand Energy Awards 2016 regarding its successful operation at Bang Pa-In Industrial Estate. The team was welcomed by Mr. Chainarong Nimmantevin, Chief Operation Officer and Dr. Pichit Saengpongpaew, Executive Director of Star Microelectronics (Thailand) Public Company Limited.