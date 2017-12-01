TQM Supports Education

Mr. Krist Suchare (6th from left), Marketing Strategy Consultant of TQM Insurance Broker Co., Ltd. recently presented education funds worth 80,000 baht to students of Faculty of Business Administration, Kasetsart University who won the Viral Clip Competition. The event was also participated by Dr. Sirirat Kosakarika, a lecturer at Faculty of Business Administration, Kasetsart University.