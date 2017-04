TQM Cares for the Children

Mr.Charoen Puttapiwat (3rd from left), Advisor Asset, TQM Insurance Broker Co., Ltd. recently presented 1,930 bags of rice to Miss Patarawadee Srinithilapthiyakorn, Senior Administrative Officer of Fueng Fah Home for Persons with Disabilities Protection and Development to use as lunch for the children at the Fueng Fah Home in Nonthaburi Province