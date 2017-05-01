The First EDGE-Certified Green Warehouse in Thailand

Mr. Jirote Na Nakorn, (3rd from left) Managing Director of SGS (Thailand) Co., Ltd., a leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, recently presented a preliminary EDGE certificate to Ms. Hataikan Duttadintorn, (2nd from left) Head of Marketing of TICON Logistics Park Co., Ltd. (TPARK) for its 29,250 sq m. green warehouse TPARK Bangplee 4 project.