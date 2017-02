Thaicom’s 25th Anniversary

Mr. Patompob Suwansiri (4th from left), Chief Commercial Officer, Thaicom Public Company Limited recently presided over the 4th THAICOM 10K 2017 Mini Marathon to compete for Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn’s Royal Trophy with an aim to promote and develop Thai runners to international standards at the Rama VIII Bridge.