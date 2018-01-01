Thai-owned Grande Centre Point Group of Hotels Celebrates 10th Anniversary Focusing on Customer’s Satisfaction as the Key to Success

Grande Centre Point Group of Hotels revealed last year’s revenue of more than 2,200 million baht with ever-increasing revisit rate, reflecting customer’s satisfaction. Careful study of consumer’s behavior and quick response to the needs of customers contribute to the success during its one-decade operation.

Mrs. Suwanna Buddhaprasart, Chief Executive Officer of LH Mall & Hotel Co., Ltd., revealed that the Grande Centre Point Group of four hotels boasts 2017 annual revenue of over 2,200 million baht, an increase from 2016 by 30%. With an occupancy rate registering at 85%, the growth is likely to continue this year in light of the favorable trend of the overall tourism and hotel business. The Group has set its revenue target for 2018 at 2,400 million baht with major customers from Japan, Hong Kong, China, Singapore, Korea, Taiwan, Malaysia as well as UAE and USA.

At present, the Group has four hotels in operation including Grande Centre Point Ratchadamri, Grande Centre Point Terminal 21, Grande Centre Point Ploenchit and Grande Centre Point Sukhumvit 55 which has just been open in late 2017. The Group has a plan to open another hotel – Grande Centre Point Pattaya – in the fourth quarter of this year. It will be the Group’s first hotel outside Bangkok and with its completion, the Group will have five properties with a total of 2,100 rooms at service.

Mrs. Suwanna said that Grande Centre Point Group’s operation has been successful since its inception a decade ago. Its key to success is its service that can answer the very needs of customers. The Group has enjoyed ever-growing occupancy and room rates every year. Moreover the Group’s revisit rate is among the top comparing to leading hotels worldwide.

“It is true that hotel business is nowhere new but we reinvent our strategies to focus more on service quality and what the customers will receive. We carefully study the needs of customers and then design our service to answer them in order to create impression every time they come to stay with us, and we never rest in finding what they will possibly need in the future,” said Mrs. Suwanna.

The major strength of hotels in Grande Centre Point Group is location. All hotels are situated in the heart of Bangkok, not far from department stores, shopping area, central business and entertainment districts such as Asoke, Siam, Sukhumvit, Silom and Wittayu with easy access to BTS and MRT stations. One of the many outstanding features is the hotel’s fully-equipped common area and spacious rooms, which are meticulously decorated in modern Thai style – simply elegant and functional.

“We always think of every single detail of our guest’s desire and provide them with all needed amenities. We are the first to provide free Internet WIFI in all area for our guests. Drinking water in the hotel’s room is offered beyond the standards of other hotels. Free in-room snacks and beverages are also offered with more to come every day. To offer our customers convenience at the first touch point, we have improved our website www.grandecentrepointhotels.com to be user-friendly and optimized for all devices. We continue to develop every channel for our customers to give them lasting impressions,” concluded Mrs. Suwanna.