Superior Viewing Experience

Haier Electrical Appliances (Thailand) Co., Ltd., the manufacturer and distributor of Haier household appliances introduces Haier LE65U6500U UHD Smart TV with a retailed price of 39,990 baht. It comes with a super-slim bezel design and prestigious champagne gold color. The 65-inch screen offers 4K UHD 3840 x 2160 resolution with MEMC function for real life movement. The Smart TV is equipped with Android 4.4 and connects easily with your smart phone. For more information, contact Haier distributor nationwide or Haier Care 1789.