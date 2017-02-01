Standards Accreditation

Ms. Aschara Adulayapichit (4th from left), Human Resources & Legal Director of SGS (Thailand) Co., Ltd., a leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, recently presented ISO 9001: 2015 Accreditation Certificate to Mr. Tan Eng Leong (3rd from left), Senior Vice President – Total Quality Management of Dusit International as the first Thai hotels and resorts group receiving such an accreditation with excellent standards in management and services at the Dusit Thani Hotel.