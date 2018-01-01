Widgetized Section

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone

Standards Accreditation

Mr. Montree Tangtermsirikul (2nd from left), General Manager of SGS (Thailand) Co., Ltd., a leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, recently presented ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 Accreditation Certificate to Mr. Jeerasage Puranasamriddhi (3rd from left), Managing Director of Marigot Jewellery (Thailand) Co., Ltd., manufacturer, importer and exporter of Swarovski jewellery, as an organization with excellent standards in quality management and environment management system at Marigot Jewellery (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

From left to right:

  1. Nattawute Pulputhpong, Vice President Finance of Marigot Jewellery (Thailand) Co., Ltd.
  2. Mr. Montree Tangtermsirikul, General Manager of SGS (Thailand) Co., Ltd.
  3. Mr. Jeerasage Puranasamriddhi, Managing Director of Marigot Jewellery (Thailand) Co., Ltd.
  4. Mr. Naris Phanichkul, Vice President, Operations of Marigot Jewellery (Thailand) Co., Ltd.
  5. Ms. Siriwan Nuansuwan, Sale Manager of SGS (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login