Standards Accreditation

Mr. Montree Tangtermsirikul (2nd from left), General Manager of SGS (Thailand) Co., Ltd., a leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, recently presented ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 Accreditation Certificate to Mr. Jeerasage Puranasamriddhi (3rd from left), Managing Director of Marigot Jewellery (Thailand) Co., Ltd., manufacturer, importer and exporter of Swarovski jewellery, as an organization with excellent standards in quality management and environment management system at Marigot Jewellery (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

