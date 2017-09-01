Social Responsibily

Mr. Arnat Payonithikarn (2nd from left), Executive Vice President – Operation Group of Haier Electric (Thailand) PCL recently received CSR – DIW Continuous Award 2017 from Mr. Mongkol Pruekwatana, Director-General, Department of Industrial Works, Ministry of Industry in recognition of its continuous corporate social responsibility effort at the award presentation ceremony of CSR – DIW Continuous Award 2017 held at the Thai Army Club, Vibhavadi Road.