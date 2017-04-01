Safety Driving Campaign

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
Mrs. Wandee Laehyuheem (middle row, 5th from left), Operational Integrity Director, SGS (Thailand) Co., Ltd., a leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company recently led a group of safety committee parading through the company and in front of the head office to raise awareness of company staff and community members about safe travelling and safe driving during Songkran festival.
