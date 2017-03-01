Run for School

Mr. Ekachai Phakdurong, Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs, Thaicom Public Company Limited recently presented a certificate to Disabled Runner & Volunteer Team, one of the first 50 teams that completed an accumulated 1,000-km run as part of the “Run for School” project at the Lumpini Park. The project is organized to provide Thai Kid Thaicom satellite dishes to schools in remote areas, in this case a learning center for Mae Fah Luang hill tribe community in Ban Tapopoo, Tak Province.