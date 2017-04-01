Run for School

Mr. Ekachai Phakdurong, Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs, Thaicom Public Company Limited recently presented a certificate to Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Mahidol’s Warhorse 3 Team, one of the first 50 teams that completed an accumulated 1,000-km run as part of the “Run for School” project at the Lumpini Park. The project is organized to provide satellite dishes to schools in remote areas, in this case Chula-Thammasat Border Patrol Police School in Tak Province.