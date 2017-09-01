Royal Funeral Rites

SGS (Thailand) Co., Ltd. was granted the royal permission to co-host the royal funeral rites of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej at Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall, the Grand Palace.Mr. Malcolm Reid, Chief Operating Officer, SGS group and Mr. Jirote Na Nakorn, Managing Director of SGS (Thailand) Co., Ltd., a leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, recently led SGS management and staff to participate in the royal funeral rites to show contemplation of the royal grace for the late monarch.