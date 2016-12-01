Prepared for the Real World

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
Miss Prapassorn Suphab, Assistant Vice President – Organization Development and Communications Division, on behalf of Haier Thailand, and an alumnus was recently invited to be a guest lecturer in the topic of “Graduate Skills Needed by the Market” for more than 1,000 senior students to prepare themselves for future career at the Suranaree University of Technology.
