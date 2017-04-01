Petroleum Exploration Standards

Mr. Montree Tangtermsirikul (3rd from right), General Manager, SGS (Thailand) Co., Ltd., a leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, recently presented petroleum exploration and operation manuals the “Petroleum Exploration, Occupational Health, Safety and Environment Standards Improvement” project to Department of Mineral Fuels, Ministry of Energy. The manuals were received by Mr. Veerasak Pungrassamee (5th from left), Director General of Department of Mineral Fuels at Bangkok 3 Room, the Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao.