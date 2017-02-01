New Year’s Greetings

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
Mr. Jirote Na Nakorn (4th from left), Managing Director of SGS (Thailand) Co., Ltd., a leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, recently paid a New Year visit as well as presented fruit basket to Mr. Veerasak Pungrassamee (3rd from left), Director General of Department of Mineral Fuels, Ministry of Energy at the Energy Complex building.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login