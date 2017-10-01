Journey to the Fantastic 4

Mr. Chairat Chongkongkiat (4th from left), Head of Pathum Thani Tourism and Sports Office, together with the Upper Central Region Cluster 1 recently presided over a Press Conference to announce the “Community Tourism Products Trade and Exhibition and Local Thai, Mon and Chinese Cultural Display”, held under the concept “Journey to the Fantastic 4”. The press conference was attended by Miss Jurairat Chaithaweesap, Deputy Director of Tourism Authority of Thailand, Bangkok Office; Mr. Surerk Silpaanan, Head of Saraburi Tourism and Sports Office; and Mr. Ponganan Chanprai, Head of Ayuthaya Tourism and Sports Office at the Grande Centre Point Terminal 21 Hotel on Sukhumvit Road.

