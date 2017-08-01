Hi-end Innovation

Mr. Zhang Zhenghui (4th from left), President of Haier Electrical Appliances (Thailand) Co., Ltd., the manufacturer and distributor of Haier household appliances, recently organized “Haier’s Modern Match” event to launch 13 models of washing machines and 2 models of refrigerators that reflect the Hi-end innovation of Haier brand at the Central Court, Ground Floor, Central World. Also present at the event was famous actor Parin “Mark” Suparat.