Haier’s Donation for Flood Victims

Miss Nanthicha Sae-Wang (2nd from left), President Executive Assistant, Haier Thailand, together with the company’s Chinese business partners in Thailand recently presented 100,000 baht donation to General Krisda Areeratchakul, Deputy Chief of Defence Forces to help support flood victims in the South at Chaiyapruk Room, Directorate of Joint Civil Affairs, Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters.