Haier Chooses Boy Pakorn as Its First Brand Presenter Preparing to Launch Eight New Series of Hi-end Air-conditioners with Cutting Edge Functions

Haier Thailand gears for the high-end market with eight new series and 25 models of hi-end air-conditioners with a range of cutting edge technologies and functions to launch in 2018. Famous actor Boy Pakorn Chatborirak was chosen as Haier’s first brand presenter in Thailand.

Mr. Zhang Zhenghui, President of Haier Thailand revealed that Haier has become the world’s No. 1 brand in the white goods category for eight consecutive years because of its design, production, marketing and quality control, which is among the world’s best.

Haier total product sales in 2017 is estimated at 500,000 units, bringing in revenue of 2,700 million baht – 550 million baht from refrigerators, 310 million baht from washing machines, 1,300 million baht from air-conditioners, 340 million baht from freezers, 155 million baht from TV sets and 45 million baht from other products. Air-conditioner sales is registered at 200,000 units, a 10% growth from 2016 sales. According to GFK report, Thailand’s air-conditioning market in 2017 has declined but Haier sales is on the contrary. Haier air-conditioning products are among the top in its class with R&D centers in 10 regions around the world including China, the US, EU, Australia, etc. as well as world-class smart factories complete with IoT system. Also with strong logistics and after-sale service, Haier is confident that it will become a leader in the Thai market soon.

Mr. Zhang Zhenghui said that Haier will see many changes in its air-conditioning department in 2018, especially in Inverter, Self-cleaning and Smart Air Conditioner models of which Haier is a major leader in the market. Haier will reposition its air-conditioning products to the high-end level in order to cover all segments. The company now has R&D, production and sales departments covering all area in Thailand.

Eight new series and 25 models of Haier air-conditioners will be launched in 2018 – 24 models in seven series are wall-type and one model in one series is floor-standing type. Outstanding models are Inverter air-conditioners with cutting edge functions including Eco-pilot Sensor that detects persons in a room and automatically adjusts its temperature and fan speed based on the amount of people that are in the room, Light Sensor that detects the amount of light and heat and automatically adjusts the temperature, Human Sensor that detects people’s motion in a room and adjusts operation to optimize its cooling efficiency, PID DC Inverter that control the rotor position of the compressor to improve power efficiency, Smart Control that lets you control the operation through smart phone and WIFI and Self-cleaning Technology that decreases the temperature at the evaporators to make them frosted so that the dust will be released in just 20 minutes.

At present, Haier has promoted its high-end products and invested in shop display including Haier Zone and Special Shop. Its latest outlet is Haier Shop in Shop on the 4th floor of Siam Paragon that features latest products and can approach its customers more conveniently. The second half of the year sees mid high-end products from Haier to stimulate sales and provide support for dealers. For next year, Haier prepares all kinds of marketing support including seasonal activities with dealer’s shops and other marketing activities as well as a TVC which is planned to launch soon.

“Haier has chosen Famous actor Boy Pakorn Chatborirak as brand presenter to signify our love and care for customers and to better communicate with modern consumers. We hope that they will like our products just as they do with our brand presenter,” said Mr. Zhang Zhenghui.

About Haier Group

Haier is one of the world’s leaders in products and innovation with a mission to create home appliances that can answer the ever-changing needs of consumers in more than 100 countries around the world. With global revenues amounting to US$ 30.3 billion and profits of US$ 2.89 billion in 2015, Haier is considered the world’s largest manufacturer of home appliances, based on market share.

It also ranks #1 in Global Major Appliances Brand Market Share, according to the world’s leading business intelligence firm Euromonitor International, for the last 8 consecutive years (2009 to 2016).

On the 2012 world’s 50 Most Innovative Companies list published by the Boston Consulting Group, Haier was the only Chinese company ranked in the top 10. In 2015, Mr. Zhang Ruimin, CEO of Haier Group was named one of the World’s Best CEOs by the Best Practice Institute (BPI). Haier is also listed in the 2015 World Brand Top 100 by World Brand Lab.

Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd. is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HK: 1169) and Qingdao Haier is listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SHA: 600690).

Haier started to study Thai market in 2002. Then in 2007, Haier took over Sanyo Universal Electric Public Company Limited and renamed into Haier Electric (Thailand) Public Company Limited. Then Haier Electrical Appliances (Thailand) Company Limited had been established as an own trading company. As a result, Haier had R&D, manufacturing base and trading company in Thailand followed 3 in 1 strategy.

Haier Group in Thailand has opened the Regional Air-conditioning Training Center within the vicinity of the air-conditioner factory. Haier products in Thailand include refrigerators, washing machines, air-conditioners, freezers, TVs, water heaters and microwave ovens.