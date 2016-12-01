Going for Chinese Market…

Miss Prapassorn Suphab, Assistant Vice President – Organization Development and Communications Division, on behalf of Haier Thailand was recently invited to be a guest lecturer in the topic of “How to Be Successful in Studying Chinese Language” and “What the Market Wants for Chinese Students?” for students of Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, Phranakhon Si Ayutthaya Rajabhat University. She was welcome by Ms. Duangporn Ruenrueangrit, Head of Chinese Major, Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, Phranakhon Si Ayutthaya Rajabhat University.