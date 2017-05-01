For the Children

For the Children… Mr. Santi Ongart, Head of ISO, Haier Electric (Thailand) PCL., on behalf of Haier staff, recently held a lunch party for slum children and presented Haier washing machines, educational equipment and 8,000 baht donation to Mrs. Silada Rangsikanpoom, Manager of the Foundation for Slum Child Care under the Royal Patronage of HRH Princess Galyani Vadhana Krom Luang Naradhiwas Rajanagarindra at the Foundation’s office on Rachadapisek Road. The activity is part of the “Better Life by Haier” project.