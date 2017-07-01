Flower Offering and Buddhist Lent Ceremony

Mr. Bandhit Teweetiwarak (3rd from left), Saraburi Governor, recently presided over a press conference to announce the “Flower Offering and Buddhist Lent Candle Offering Ceremony 2017” to be organized at Wat Phra Phutthabat, Saraburi. The press conference was also participated by Mr. Phakaphoom Butpho (4th from left), Saraburi Local Administration Officer; Mr. Chanat Nantapanya (2nd from left), Deputy Mayor of Phra Phutthabat Municipality; and Mr. Chatchawal Sangprapal (far left), Phra Phutthabat Municipal Clerk at Le Lotus Room 1, the Swissotel Le Concorde Bangkok.

Photo shows (from left):

Chatchawal Sangprapal, Phra Phutthabat Municipal Clerk Chanat Nantapanya, Deputy Mayor of Phra Phutthabat Municipality Bandhit Teweetiwarak, Saraburi Governor Phakaphoom Butpho, Saraburi Local Administration Officer Naparat Phokaew, Director of Education Department

(The “Flower Offering and Buddhist Lent Candle Offering Ceremony” is organized annually as it is the biggest and most important event of Saraburi Province. This year’s event will be organized during July 7-9, 2017 at Wat Phra Phutthabat. The only flower used for the ceremony is “Dok Khao Phansa” or Buddhist Lent flower.)