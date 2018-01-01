First Brand Presenter

Mr. Zhang Zhenghui (3rd from left), President of Haier Electrical Appliances (Thailand) Co., Ltd., the distributor of Haier household appliances recently organized “Haier Air-Conditioning The Future for You” to launch new hi-end air-conditioners from Haier for 2018 and introduce Haier’s first brand presenter in Thailand Boy Pakorn Chatborirak. The event, held at the Grand Ballroom, Shangri-La Hotel Bangkok, was also attended by Mr. Du Jingguo (5th from left), CEO of Haier Asia.