Congratulations

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
Mr. Montree Tangtermsirikul, General Manager, Certification and Business Enhancement, SGS (Thailand) Co., Ltd., a leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, recently paid a visit to congratulate Mr. Sumeth Mahosot, Director-General of the Labour Protection and Welfare Department on his promotion to this new position at the Labour Protection and Welfare Department.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login