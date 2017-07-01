Certificate of Honor

Mrs. Pranee Rungmanochai, General Manager – Consumer and Retail, SGS (Thailand) Co., Ltd., a leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, recently received a Certificate of Honor for mission transformation registration of livestock commodity analysis for Hat Yai Laboratory from General Prasart Sukkaset – Secretary to the Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives and Chairman of the National Bureau of Agricultural Commodity and Food Standards (ACFS) at the Department of Livestock Development Center, Tambon Bangkadee, Muang District, Pathum Thani Province on the occasion of the 75th Anniversary of the Department of Livestock Development establishment.