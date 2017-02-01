Caring for the South

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
Mr. Pongsatorn Suwannaphan, System Support Officer, Corporate Planning Division, Haier Electric (Thailand) Public Company Limited, as the company’s representative, recently presented donation to Miss Varaporn Peeti, Head of Administration – Fund Raising Bureau, the Thai Red Cross Society, to support the flood victims in the southern provinces at Amnuay Noratham Building, the Thai Red Cross Society.
