Caring for the Homeland

Dr. Unchalin Punnipa, President and Mrs. Napassanun Punnipa, CEO of TQM Insurance Broker Co., Ltd. together with the company’s staff recently presented 1,000,000 baht fund raised from the “Thod Phapa” ceremony to the Mother of the Land Fund at the Pathomphon Community, Chumphon Province. The fund, which is part of the 4th Caring for the Homeland Project, was received by Mr.Narong Pholla-iad, Governor of Chumphon Province.