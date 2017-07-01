Breastfeeding Seminar

Mr. Kasem Atisoontornkul (4th from left), Vice President – Marketing Division of Haier Electrical Appliance (Thailand) Co., Ltd., the manufacturer and distributor of Haier household appliances recently organized a seminar entitled “Haier Breastfeeding Seminar #5”, featuring Dr.Sutheera Uerpairojkit (5th from left) as speaker. The event, aimed at promoting breastfeeding, saw more than 50 couples participated at the Swissotel Le Concorde.