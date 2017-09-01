Widgetized Section

Book Cover Award…

Dr. Athipat Bamroong (4th from left), President of Office of Knowledge Management and Development (Public Organization) or OKMD recently presided over an award presentation ceremony of OKMD Book Cover Award 2017, held for the first time to be the stage for publishers to showcase their creative works to a wide audience at the Bangkok Art and Culture Center.

Photo shows (from left):

  1. Seree Nonthasoot, Senior Executive Vice President of Institute of Research and Development for Public Enterprises (IRDP)
  2. Suquan Bulakul, TV Show Host and Actress
  3. Apichart Prasert, Director of Project and Knowledge Management Bureau, OKMD
  4. Athipat Bamroong, President of OKMD
  5. Montakarnti Rungsipramanakul, Fashion, Art & Beauty Guru
  6. Surachai Puthikulangkura, World’s No.1 Illustrator since 2013
  7. Pichapat Rattanakulsereeruangrit, MC and News Anchor

