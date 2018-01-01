Widgetized Section

10th Grande Anniversary

Mrs. Suwanna Buddhaprasart (4th from left), Chief Executive Officer of LH Mall & Hotel Co., Ltd. recently organized the 10th anniversary celebration of the Grande Centre Point Group of Hotels under the concept of “Friends a decade, friends forever” which reflects customer’s satisfaction during its decade of success at the Grande Centre Point Terminal 21.

 

From left:

  1. Pakorn Chatborirak
  2. Kitti Worrabanpott, Managing Director of LH Mall & Hotel Co., Ltd.
  3. Miss Nittha Jirayungyurn
  4. Suwanna Buddhaprasart, Chief Executive Officer of LH Mall & Hotel Co., Ltd.
  5. Manunsinee Footrakul
  6. Viphavee Khoman
  7. M.L. Athichat Chatchai

